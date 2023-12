Holy moly... that was gruesome

It is time to learn Mortal Kombat 1 fatalities list and how to perform them. Fatalities are one of the defining elements of Mortal Kombat, present in every entry of this iconic series, allowing players to finish off their opponents in the most viscerally gruesome way.

Fatalities are unique to each fighter in Mortal Kombat, and pulling them off requires a unique button combo too, so if you want to flex on your opponent, you will have to learn the combo for your chosen fighter. Fatalities have also got an added twist this time around, as there are now special Kameo fighter fatalities. The new mechanic, which allows you to call in the help of another fighter, extends to finishing off opponents, and you can probably guess these are especially violent.

Mortal Kombat 1 fatalities list

Before delving into the list of Mortal Kombat 1 fatalities, it's important to understand the basic attack moves and their corresponding terminology commonly used in the game. Here's a brief explanation of these fundamental actions.

Move Keyboard PlayStation Xbox Switch Front Punch J Square X Y Back Punch I Triangle Y X Back Kick L Circle B A Front Kick K Cross A B Kameo ; R2 RT R Block O R1 RB ZR

Each character in Mortal Kombat 1 has two fatalities. One is available from the start which we have classified it as regular, and the other must be unlocked by increasing your level with that character.

Now that you have a grasp of the basic understanding of each character's moves, let's see how to perform fatalities for each character.

Mileena

Appetizer (Regular) – Back, Forward, Back, Front Punch (For close range)

Second Fatality – Down, Forward, Back, Front Kick (For close range)

Kitana

Royal Blender (Regular) – Down, Forward, Down, Back Kick (All range)

Second Fatality – Down, Down, Back, Back Kick (For close range)

Tanya

Helping Hands (Regular) – Down, Back, Down, Front Kick (For close range)

Second Fatality – Back, Forward, Down, Back Punch (For mid range)

Rain

The Red Sea (Regular) – Down, Down, Back, Back Kick (For close range)

Second Fatality – Down, Forward, Back, Front Punch (For mid range)

Smoke

Hazed And Infused (Regular) – Back, Forward, Down, Front Punch (All range)

Second Fatality – Down, Forward, Back, Front Kick (For close range)

Scorpion

Eye-Palling Victory (Regular) – Down, Forward, Back, Block (For mid range)

Second Fatality – Back, Forward, Back, Back Punch (For mid range)

Sub-Zero

Hairline Fracture (Regular) – Forward, Down, Down, Back Punch (All range)

Second Fatality – Forward, Back, Down, Front Kick (For close range)

Reptile

Indigestion (Regular) – Down, Back, Forward, Back Kick (For mid range)

Second Fatality – Down, Forward, Back, Front Punch (For close range)

Li Mei

Roman Candle (Regular) – Forward, Back, Forward, Front Kick (For close range)

Second Fatality – Back, Forward, Down, Back Kick (For close range)

Kenshi

Blended (Regular) – Forward, Down, Down, Back Punch (For close range)

Second Fatality – Back, Down, Back, Front Punch (For mid range)

Baraka

Split Decision (Regular) – Back, Forward, Down, Front Punch (For close range)

Second Fatality – Forward, Back, Down, Back Kick (For close range)

Geras

Sand Storm (Regular) – Forward, Down, Down, Back Kick (For mid range)

Second Fatality – Forward, Back, Down, Back Kick (For close range)

Shang Tsung

Side Effects (Regular) – Back, Down, Down, Back Kick (For close range)

Second Fatality – Forward, Down, Back, Back Punch (For mid range)

General Shao

Spin Cycle (Regular) – Back, Forward, Down, Front Punch (For mid range)

Second Fatality – Down, Forward, Back, Front Punch (For mid range)

Sindel

Hair Comes Trouble (Regular) – Down, Back, Down, Front Punch (For mid range)

Second Fatality – Back, Forward, Back, Back Kick (For mid range)

Reiko

The Impaler (Regular) – Down, Down, Back, Back Punch (For mid range)

Second Fatality – Back, Forward, Back, Back Kick (For close range)

Raiden

The Storm’s Arrival (Regular) – Back, Forward, Back, Back Punch (For close range)

Second Fatality – Down, Forward, Back, Front Punch (For close range)

Liu Kang

Double Dragon (Regular) – Down, Forward, Back, Back Kick (For close range)

Second Fatality – Back, Forward, Back, Front Kick (For close range)

Johnny Cage

Hollywood Walk of Pain (Regular) – Forward, Back, Down, Back Punch (For close range)

Second Fatality – Forward, Down, Back, Back Kick (For close range)

Kung Lao

Lao'd And Clear (Regular) – Back, Forward, Back, Back Kick (For close range)

Second Fatality – Back, Down, Down, Front Kick (For close range)

Ashrah

Heavenly Light (Regular) – Down, Forward, Down, Back Punch (For mid range)

Second Fatality – Down, Down, Back, Back Kick (For mid range)

Nitara

Vaeternus Kombat (Regular) – Down, Down, Back, Front Punch (For mid range)

Second Fatality – Back, Down, Back, Back Punch (For mid range)

Havik

Atomic Heart (Regular) – Down, Forward, Down, Back Kick (For close range)

Second Fatality – Forward, Back, Down, Back Punch (For close range)

MK1 Kameo fighters fatalities

Kameo characters are assisted characters that players can select to provide support during a match. These are confirmed Kameo characters fatalities along with key inputs to perform them.

Sonya Blade

Kiss – Back, Forward, Down, Kameo (For mid range)

Sektor

Kompactor – Back, Forward, Back, Kameo (For mid range)

Motaro

Brain Blast – Forward, Down, Down, Kameo (For mid range)

Goro

Prince of Pain – Back, Forward, Down, Kameo (For close range)

Frost

Breaking Point – Back, Down, Back, Kameo (For mid range)

Stryker

Safety Vest – Forward, Down, Forward, Kameo (For mid range)

Sub-Zero

Spine Rip – Forward, Down, Forward, Kameo (For mid range)

Classic Scorpion

Toasty!!! – Down, Forward, Down, Kameo (For mid range)

Jax

Big Boot – Down, Forward, Down, Kameo (For mid range)

Darrius

Armed & Dangerous – Down, Back, Forward, Kameo (For mid range)

Kano

Heart-Ripper – Back, Down, Forward, Kameo (For mid range)

Kung Lao

Klean Kut – Forward, Back, Forward, Kameo (For mid range)

Shujinko

Five Point Strike – Down, Back, Down, Kameo (For mid range)

Sareena

Inner Demon – Back, Down, Down, Kameo (For mid range)

Cyrax

Annihilation – Forward, Back, Forward, Kameo (For mid range)

So there you have it all the information about Kombat 1 fatalities list and how to perform them. If you want to explore more in the game, you can also check out Mortal Kombat 1 pre-order bonuses and Brutalities in Mortal Kombat 1.

