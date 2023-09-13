Mortal Kombat 1 tier list - Best fighters ranked for launch

September 18, 2023: See how Mortal Kombat 1's roster shapes up in time for its full release tomorrow!

Mortal Kombat 1 is finally here in early access. As excitement reaches a fever pitch, seasoned fighters and newcomers alike are gearing up for a legendary showdown. But before you dive headfirst into the arena, wouldn't it be wise to equip yourself with the knowledge that could make the difference between victory and defeat? For this, you should have a grasp of the Mortal Kombat 1 characters tier list.

In this guide, we'll provide the latest and updated ranking of the characters in Mortal Kombat 1, from the best to the worst. It will help you to understand which ones are the most powerful and which might be a bit more challenging to play with.

Mortal Kombat 1 best characters tier list

Here's an initial Mortal Kombat 1 character tier list. We've got all the characters in the base launch version of the game, ranked on how well they'll perform in PvP and PvE battles.

Tiers Characters S Liu Kang, Sub-Zero, Kenshi A Raiden, Shang Tsung, Scorpion, Baraka, Johnny Cage, General Shao B Kitana, Mileena, Sindel, Tanya, Reptile, Li Mei C Kung Lao, Rain, Reiko, Geras, Havik

Notably, when evaluating the top characters in Mortal Kombat 1, several crucial factors come into play. These factors encompass a character's unique abilities, their popularity among players, and their level of difficulty in countering them within the game.

It's crucial to acknowledge that a character tier list doesn't always dictate the outcome of battles in Mortal Kombat 1. Beyond tier rankings, personal choice plays a significant role.

A skilled and experienced player can excel with any character, pulling off exceptional gameplay and strategies that might defy tier expectations.

All confirmed characters in Mortal Kombat 1

Thanks to various leaks and some official clues, we had a fair idea that the Mortal Kombat 1 roster was a diverse and exciting lineup of characters, even prior to its launch. Since then we've been able to play the game ourselves, ensuring our character list is as comprehensive as it can be.

For the very first time, Mortal Kombat 1 is introducing Kameo based fighting mechanism. Hence, the characters can be divided into two categories: Main and Kameo.

Main characters

The main characters are the playable characters that players can choose from at the start of a match. There are a total of 23 confirmed main characters.

Kitana

Mileena

Tanya

Rain

Smoke

Scorpion

Sub-Zero

Reptile

Li Mei

Kenshi

Baraka

Geras

Shang Tsung

General Shao

Sindel

Reiko

Raiden

Liu Kang

Johnny Cage

Kung Lao

Ashrah

Nitara

Havik

In addition to the base game, Mortal Kombat 1 will feature an exciting DLC Pack that includes a total of six DLC characters, some of whom are well-known and highly anticipated.

Ermac

Homelander

Omni-Man

Peacemaker

Quan Chi

Takeda

Kameo characters

Kameo characters are assisted characters that players can select to provide support during a match. These are confirmed Kameo characters in Mortal Kombat 1.

Darrius

Stryker

Scorpion

Sareena

Cyrax

Sub-Zero

Kano

Kung Lao

Sonya

Shujinko

Sektor

Motaro

Frost

Goro

Jax

With this, we are wrapping up the Mortal Kombat 1 best characters tier list. Meanwhile, you can also check out Mortal Kombat 1 pre-order bonuses and Brutalities in Mortal Kombat 1.